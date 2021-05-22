Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.32 ($22.73) and traded as high as €26.68 ($31.39). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.99 ($30.58), with a volume of 5,098,682 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GLE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.44 and a 200 day moving average of €19.39.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

