Solana One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Solana has a total market capitalization of $10.52 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.59 or 0.00103370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

