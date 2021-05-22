Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,828. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

