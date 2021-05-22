Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.70. 246,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,648. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

