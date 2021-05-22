Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

