Sound Shore Management Inc CT Acquires Shares of 2,232,694 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,232,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 1.32% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vontier by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 715,516 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Vontier stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 1,177,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,896. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

