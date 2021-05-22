Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 240,730 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.95% of Henry Schein worth $93,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,869. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

