Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 46,790 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,897 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $77,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.