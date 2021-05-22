S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8,468.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $344.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

