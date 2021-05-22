Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Volume Tops $2.32 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $2.32 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00836309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

