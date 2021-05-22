SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $268,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.04. 7,677,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,356,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.