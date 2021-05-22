Spire Wealth Management Invests $155,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.10. 5,194,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

