Spire Wealth Management Invests $18.05 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,335,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 2.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

FV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,206. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

