Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.81. 1,801,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.