SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 172,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

