SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$36.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

