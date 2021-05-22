Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading Down 2.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.68. 7,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

