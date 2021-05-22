Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

