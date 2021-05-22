Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 17,268 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

