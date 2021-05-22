Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $22.39 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.33 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

