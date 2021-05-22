Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 674.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,318 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 324.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 254,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,781. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

