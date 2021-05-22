Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.78

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.78 and traded as high as C$47.81. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.32, with a volume of 116,391 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.