Step Finance Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00405440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00193001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00860083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

