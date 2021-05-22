Stephen W. Hipp Buys 45,455 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 99,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

