Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

