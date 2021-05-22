stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $2,405.39 or 0.06383980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $988.13 million and $34,755.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00189187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00856134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 410,798 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

