Stipend Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,001.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $698,215.46 and approximately $2,001.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,000.22 or 0.99948984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.01094976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00491337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00324917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00097396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004247 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

