Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $278.43

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.43 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 267.50 ($3.49). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 164,323 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £554 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

