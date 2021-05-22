Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cantaloupe Call Options (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,100% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CTLP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $841.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $11,898,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

