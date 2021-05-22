Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,178 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

