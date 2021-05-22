Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 133,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

