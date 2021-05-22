Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.22 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.08. 906,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

