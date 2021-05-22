Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,370 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

