Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

SMLP traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

