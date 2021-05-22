Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ideal Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

IPWR stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 268,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,358. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

