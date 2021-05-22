Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.22. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.