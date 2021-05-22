Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,726. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

