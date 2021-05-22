Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

CCL stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,551,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137,476. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.