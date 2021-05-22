Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Datadog by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Datadog by 5,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,302 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $7,342,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 3,787,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,607. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,964.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

