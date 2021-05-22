Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $393.00

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.13), with a volume of 176547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.50 ($4.78).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £655.90 million and a P/E ratio of 383.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 363.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15). Also, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

About Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

