Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing Sells 14,899 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

