Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing Sells 14,899 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00.
NYSE:SUI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $168.24.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
