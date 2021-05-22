Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

