Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

SUP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 188,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.