Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

