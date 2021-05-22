Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.17.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.92. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $219,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $54,388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,863,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

