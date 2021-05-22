SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.91) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

ITOS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

