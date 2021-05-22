Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SWMAY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

