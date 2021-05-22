Swipe (SXP) Price Down 43.1% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Swipe has a market cap of $208.40 million and $359.27 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00006100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00990039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.57 or 0.08261060 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

