Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.38-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.035-4.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,569. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

