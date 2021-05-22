Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 4,025,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

